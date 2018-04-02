Gwen Stefani Going Hard In The P8NT With Own Cosmetics Line

Gwen Stefani Launching Her Own Cosmetics Line

EXCLUSIVE

Gwen Stefani's already mastered "The Voice" and now it looks like she's moving on to the face with her own line of cosmetics.

Gwen's applied to trademark P8NT -- as in "paint" -- for her own makeup line. It's a clever name considering it'll include everything from nail polishes to hair color, in addition to the usual eyeliners, powders and lipsticks. Perfumes, moisturizers and sunscreens are also in the mix.

She's got a bit of experience in the makeup department. A few years back she partnered with Urban Decay for a makeup collection. If Gwen's branching out on her own, the collab must've no doubt gone well.