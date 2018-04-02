Jim Mora Josh Rosen's a Millennial ... Needs Brain Stimulation

Jim Mora Says Josh Rosen's a Millennial, Needs Brain Stimulation

Breaking News

Josh Rosen could "set the world on fire" if NFL coaches can figure out how to properly deal with the fact he's a "millennial" ... so says his ex-UCLA coach, Jim Mora.

“He needs to be challenged intellectually so he doesn’t get bored," Mora told the MMQB ... "He’s a millennial."

So, what does that mean for the 21-year-old? Mora explains ...

"He wants to know why. Millennials, once they know why, they’re good."

"Josh has a lot of interests in life. If you can hold his concentration level and focus only on football for a few years, he will set the world on fire. He has so much ability, and he’s a really good kid."

Don't get it twisted ... Mora says Rosen's a stud -- but says teams can't ignore the millennial thing.

"Josh, I think, without a doubt, is the number one quarterback in the draft. He’s a franchise-changer. He’s got the ability to have an immediate impact."