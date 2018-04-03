Safaree's Armed Robbery Suspects Captured After Police Chase

Safaree Samuels Armed Robbery Suspects Captured ... After Police Chase

The suspects in Safaree Samuels' armed robbery didn't get far before cops nailed 'em ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us 2 men suspected of robbing Safaree at gunpoint Monday were busted after cops chased them down over the George Washington Bridge, from New Jersey into New York.

We're told police were in hot pursuit following the alleged robbery in Fort Lee, NJ. Cops followed them over the bridge, and at one point the suspects crashed their car and fled on foot. NYPD joined the search before Jonathan Ricketts and Shawn Harewood were captured about 12 blocks apart.

As we reported ... Safaree was in tears Monday during a radio interview, saying he'd just been robbed earlier in the day. He says two guys ran up on him with guns and took "everything."