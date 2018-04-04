Jaime King Distraught After Attacker Smashes Car Windows

Jaime King Victim of Bizarre Attack in Bev Hills

Exclusive Details

Jaime King was rattled to the point of tears when a stranger jumped onto her car and smashed her windows in the heart of Beverly Hills.

You can tell from the photos ... the actress was absolutely terrified. According to witnesses, Jaime was in her Mercedes-Benz when the man approached on a skateboard, crawled onto her hood ... and then started banging at her windshield.

He eventually moved to the back of her car, and you can see ... he nearly shattered the rear and front windshields. It's unclear when Jaime got out of the car, but she was not injured.

Police got multiple 911 calls from witnesses who said the man was on a mini-reign of terror even before he got to Jaime's car -- allegedly punching and kicking several other vehicles, and throwing cans at several passersby.

Bev Hills PD responded and nabbed the suspect near the scene. We're told he appears to be a transient.