Scott Disick Buys Hidden Hills Home for $3.25 Million

Scott Disick Shells Out $3.25 Million ... For Hidden Hills Pad

Scott Disick just scooped up a brand spankin' new crib in Hidden Hills, complete with a massive pool and waterfalls.

Disick plunked down $3.25 million on the nearly 5,000 square foot space ... it features 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The pad was built in 1973, so it's possible he'll feature it on his upcoming house-flipping show.

Scott started renting out his other Hidden Hills home last year for $60k/month.

The new purchase features plenty of privacy for Scott -- who was repped by agents Kozet Luciano & Andre Manoukian of JohnHart Real Estate in the sale -- with over an acre of land.

Fun fact ... Scott's new place is only a couple houses down from the same one Kim, Kris, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie called home during the first few seasons of "KUWTK."