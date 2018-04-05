Kristen Stewart Hasn't Flipped Back to Team Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart Still Batting on Stella's Team ... Robert Pattinson on Deck?

EXCLUSIVE

Kristen Stewart's showing no signs of flipping back to team Robert Pattinson ... at least not yet.

We got Kristen and her GF, Stella Maxwell, arriving together at LAX on Tuesday but, despite putting on a united front, Kristen still faced questions as to whether she's back with Robert. Kristen and Robert have reportedly had several "secret meetings" in the last few weeks.

You'll recall, Kristen and Robert had trouble in paradise after she allegedly cheated on him with director Rupert Sanders. Sure seems like Kristen and Stella are on the same page, though.

For now.