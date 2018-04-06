Beyonce I Gotta Up My Backup Dancer Game 1 Week Before Coachella

Beyonce Ups Her Backup Dancer Game a Week Before Coachella

A Beyhive of dancers is about to descend upon Coachella next week -- the number has swelled from about a dozen to 100 ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell us Beyonce has upped her game for her Coachella performance next weekend. Bey made the decision for a ten-fold increase just this week.

Our sources also say Bey has moved her rehearsals to a much larger studio. And, of course, all the new hires have signed non-disclosure agreements.

From what we're hearing, Beyonce feels the pressure for some shock and awe ... especially after canceling her festival gig last year due to her pregnancy. We're told her stage at Coachella will have all the fixings of an epic performance -- lights, visuals ... the works.

We broke the story ... Beyonce has been putting in 11-hour days rehearsing for the festival, with at least 7 security guards roaming the grounds to ensure a top-secret environment.

At this point, we're told not even her own execs at her record company know what's going on behind closed doors. So, if it's anticipation she's going for ... she's for sure got it.