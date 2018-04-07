Aldon Smith Arrested Again ... Allegedly Violated Bail Condition

Aldon Smith Arrested Again, Allegedly Violated Bail Condition

Aldon Smith was arrested, again ... and is behind bars after cops in San Francisco say the ex-NFL star violated a condition of his bail ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Smith was booked into the San Francisco County Jail around 5 PM Friday night. He is still in custody. Jail records indicate his bond is $500K.

FYI -- the former Raiders star was in court on Thursday after allegedly violating a protective order put in place following his arrest for domestic violence. The judge ordered Smith to wear a GPS and SCRAM device -- which measures alcohol in your sweat.

According to officials at the San Francisco Sheriff's Department, Smith allegedly violated a condition of his electronic monitoring ... and that's why he was arrested.

Smith's fiance Shawna McKnight issued the following statement to us ... "Unfortunately through these circumstances Aldon and I are no longer together."

"Although it's with a heavy heart I truly wish him the best and pray he gets the help he needs. I will always have love for him but at this point I'm simply the victim in this ongoing case."

Smith is due back in court April 11th.