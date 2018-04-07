'Big Brother 2' Winner Dr. Will Kirby Helps Save 2 People Having Seizures at Movie Theater

'Big Brother 2' Winner Dr. Will Kirby to the Rescue ... Twice!!!

Dr. Will Kirby, known for being one of the best 'Big Brother' winners of all time, scored a 2-for-1 deal at the movies Friday night -- see one film ... help save 2 lives.

Sources at Cinemark Playa Vista in L.A. tell us ... the Doc was with his wife watching "Blockers" when people began screaming in the middle of it and the lights came on. We're told they were shouting for medical assistance for a man having a seizure in the front row.

Dr. Will sprinted down and stabilized the man for about 20 minutes until EMS showed up and took him to the hospital. We're told management then addressed the crowd, Will got a standing ovation ... and they played the second half of the film.

That's a lot of action already, but it didn't stop there. We're told as Will was leaving, theater workers caught him and asked if he could help care for a girl who was seeing "A Quiet Place" who'd also suffered a seizure. Dr. Will stepped up again and stabilized her until help arrived ... and got another standing O.

We spoke to Kirby, who tells us ... "It was an amazing feeling to put my skills to use ... and unbelievably refreshing to see how positive, helpful and truly concerned all the moviegoers were. People were helping in any way possible to complete strangers, which was inspiring."

He also says Cinemark hooked him up with a bunch of free movie passes.