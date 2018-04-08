Beyonce & Jay-Z Got 99 Problems A Fortress Ain't One!!!

Beyonce & Jay-Z Majorly Beefing up Security at Bel-Air Mansion

Beyonce and Jay-Z have their sights set on an impenetrable security compound ... and a comfortable one at that.

Bey and Jay wanna build a new 10-car carport and 2-car garage, complete with living quarters and security guard rooms at their baller Bel-Air property ... this according to building permits the Carters submitted, and obtained by TMZ.

The additions will each include a half bath and the garage will be a 2-story structure. They'll be strategically placed, too -- the carport will face the back road and the garage will face the road closest to the front of the house.

Beefing up security's smart -- the Carter family's hitting the road this summer to go on tour, and with all the prowlers and break-ins happening in L.A., they're making a preemptive strike to keep the crib secure.