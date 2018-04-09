Bill Cosby Topless Protester Charges ... Gets Slammed in Bush

Topless Protester Charges Bill Cosby on His Way into Court

Bill Cosby's courthouse entrance was nearly derailed by boobs -- a topless protester charged at him and had to be taken down by cops.

The woman was screaming "women's lives matter" when she ran right in front of Cosby Monday morning outside the Norristown, PA court. Cops immediately pounced on her and took her down in a bush. Cosby, who says he's now legally blind, looked puzzled during the commotion.

The protester's torso was covered with the names of Cosby accusers and her mantra, "women's lives matter." Gotta hand it to her ... even at the bottom of the bush, she kept on chanting.

Cosby continued into court where opening arguments are scheduled for his retrial for 3 counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Protesters commonly showed up at the court during Cosby's first trial ... which is probably why cops were so ready when the topless woman rushed at him.