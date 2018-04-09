WWE's Roman Reigns Gushing Blood During Brock Lesnar Beatdown at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns Gushing Blood During Brock Lesnar 'WrestleMania' Beatdown

Brock Lesnar went full MMA beast mode on Roman Reigns Sunday night at WrestleMania 34 ... raining elbows on his dome and leaving him a leaking, bloody mess!!

We know what you're thinking ... it's all fake, right?

Well, a lot of fans are convinced Brock's hell-bows REALLY sliced Roman's skull ... but even if Reigns snuck in a cut himself, the whole thing was super gnarly.

Brock Lesnar busts Roman Reigns open with elbows to the head..#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/turV94P4sP — DBKN (@KiingDeno) April 9, 2018

RR immediately started gushing like a fountain ... and the WWE ring turned into "The Shining" in a matter of seconds.

Wouldn't have been the first time Brock went a little too HAM. Back in 2016, he left Randy Orton in a pool of his own blood at SummerSlam ... hitting him with a shot that needed 10 STAPLES to close!

For Roman's sake ... we hope this was all part of the script.