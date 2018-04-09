Jeezy Ain't Ballin' or Stuntin' After Lo$ing Big Time in Court

Jeezy Ordered to Pay $111k for Ripping Off 'I Ball, I Stunt'

If Jeezy wants to keep ballin' and stunnin', he's gonna have to do it with $111k less in his pocket ... he's been ordered to pay up for straight-up jacking a track.

The Atlanta rapper's been ordered to pay Edaz Redden $111,347.29 after suing Jeezy for stealing "I Ball, I Stunt" ... this according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

In docs, the judge entered a default judgment in favor of Edaz, who sued Jeezy back in 2015 alleging he gave an "I Ball, I Stunt" demo to a producer ... only to later see the same title, composition and chorus on a Jeezy track.

Jeezy tried to finagle his way outta paying ... claiming he was never properly served. But, the judge didn't buy it ... ordering him to drop the act and pay up.