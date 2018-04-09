Khloe Kardashian Looks Like Baby May Be Coming

Khloe Kardashian, Looks Like Baby May Be Coming

EXCLUSIVE

It looks like Khloe Kardashian may be having her baby ... at least that's the way it appears when you connect the dots.

Khloe is in Cleveland waiting to have her daughter with Tristan Thompson. Now here's what we know. We've been getting tips Monday morning that she's in labor. That said, you can't just rely on tips.

But there's more ... Khloe just posted this ... "We are ready whenever you are little mama."

And then there's this. Kylie's OB/GYN, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, posted a photo over the weekend with the caption, "I have the best job in the world.... #mysaturdaynight #lovemypatients #allbymyself #doctorswhotravel." The doc is from L.A. so she's flown somewhere. As for where ... the pic she posted is in a hospital but she blurred out the name.

On the other hand, we're told she's due in the third week in April.

Stand by.