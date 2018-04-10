Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House Due to Medical Emergency

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House For Medical Emergency

EXCLUSIVE

Abby Lee Miller left the halfway house where she's been serving the last of her prison sentence, but sadly it was to go to the hospital ... TMZ has learned.

L.A. Fire sources tell us ... medics responded to a call at the Residential Reentry Center Tuesday afternoon for an "unspecified medical complaint." We're told Abby was able to walk out of the facility on her own and got into an ambulance, where she was taken to get care.

Sources close to the situation tell us Abby is currently in the ER at a nearby L.A. hospital. It's unclear what her issue is at this time.

We broke the story ... Miller was transferred from prison to the halfway house to serve the rest of her time for tax fraud. When we last saw her, she was looking happy and healthy getting her nails done.

Abby's scheduled to be released May 25.