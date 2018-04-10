Cardi B The B's for Beloved ... By Insane Mob of Fans!!!

Cardi B Mobbed by Fans Outside MTV

If Cardi B was worried about haters popping off about her pregnancy, she isn't anymore ... because she got tons of love -- like an NYC street-full of it -- at MTV.

It's a gross understatement to say Cardi got swarmed Tuesday evening. The crowd mobbed her from the second she stepped onto the sidewalk, and continued surrounding her SUV as she attempted to drive away.

She even signed some autographs -- from the safety of her ride -- before making a getaway.

As you know, Cardi finally announced over the weekend she and Offset are expecting ... even though we'd caught wind of it weeks ago.

This crazy scene makes it clear her fans are on board for a baby on board.