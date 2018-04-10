Cardi B I Decided, No Abortion for Me I'm Ready For a Kid!!!

Cardi B Says She Never Seriously Considered Abortion

Cardi B briefly considered getting an abortion, but only "kinda, sorta" ... and ultimately decided this was the right time to tackle motherhood, regardless of her exploding rap career.

That's how Cardi broke down what was going through her head when she and Offset got pregnant. She was on Power 105.1's 'Breakfast Club' Tuesday morning when Charlamagne tha God asked her point-blank if abortion was discussed.

As we've told you ... this is a huge year for her professionally, with the release of her first studio album, Coachella, and a full tour later this year with Bruno Mars.

Cardi's decided she can handle all of it PLUS having her first baby ... because she's a grown woman who's absolutely "prepared for this."

