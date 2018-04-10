Meghan Markle's Former Psychic Saw London in Her Future Before Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Her Old Psychic Saw London in Her Stars ... Before Harry Met Meghan

Meghan Markle was destined for London even before she met her fiance Prince Harry ﻿-- at least according to her former psychic.

Richard Win, Meghan's longtime psychic, tells us, during his last session with her just months before she met Harry, he forecast Great Britain would loom large in Meghan's life.

Win told her, "I see you in London with a lot of British people" to which Meghan responded, "I love London ... I love British people." We're told Meghan was seeing someone else at the time, and that once she hooked up with Harry ... she emailed Win to tell him she had met someone new .. from England!

Win also says Meghan was highly intelligent and poised, noting she wasn't hungry for fame. He says her engagement to Harry couldn't happen to a nicer person.

