Kevin O'Leary Says Facebook Users Don't Care About Data Breach

Kevin O'Leary On Facebook Breach ... Users Don't Give A Rats Ass!!!

Kevin O'Leary straight-up says 99 percent of Facebook users don't give a damn about its data breach crisis ... and business will continue as usual in no time.

We got the "Shark Tank" star leaving Craig's Monday night and wanted to get his take on whether Facebook's latest scandal will bring down the social media giant. Kevin's adamant ... FB will NOT go down after it shockingly announced more than 87 million users -- mostly in the U.S. -- had their personal data improperly accessed by the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

Kevin says it's simple ... a whole new generation simply couldn't give a crap.

He's also got strong feelings about the Capitol Hill hearings. Ya know ... the one Mark Zuckerberg got dolled up for.