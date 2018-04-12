Tristan Thompson Leaves Hospital Hours After Khloe Gives Birth

Tristan Thompson New Dad Takes Break After Birth

Tristan Thompson's getting away from what's gotta be a very tense spot for him -- Khloe Kardashian's hospital room, hours after she gave birth to their baby girl.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star slipped out of the hospital a little less than 12 hours after the arrival of his and Khloe's first child together. Hard to miss 6'9" Tristan ... who, as TMZ first reported, was in the delivery room early Thursday morning.

As we told you, Tristan was surrounded by Khloe's sisters -- Kim and Kourtney -- as well as Kris Jenner and Malika Haqq during the birth. We know the family's pissed about those videos of him with other women -- last weekend in NYC, and also 6 months ago in Washington, DC -- so y'know Tristan was feeling the heat.

Kinda the ultimate good news/bad news situation.