Farrah Abraham Daughter Watches Butt Plumping ... Her Take on Child Rearing??

Farrah Abraham Gets Butt Filler While 9-Year-Old Daughter Watches

Nothing says mother-daughter bonding like a trip to get butt fillers -- that is if you're Farrah Abraham who did just that with her 9 year-old daughter, Sophia.

The ex-"Teen Mom" shared a kinda graphic video of her butt getting pumped full of filler on Friday ... which in and of itself isn't shocking. The shocking part is little Sophia in the background recording her mom's posterior ... for posterity. Their 2 dogs were there, too, so Farrah made it a family affair.

Predictably, there's been immediate backlash for Farrah bringing Sophia to witness the procedure.

Farrah tells us, "This is non invasive, just like blood work or getting shots. @Flawlessvegas did an amazing job and our children are curious so more power to Sophia learning about aesthetics and health."

That makes it seem like Sophia had a choice in whether to go. If ya believe Farrah ... maybe her daughter wants to be a doctor.