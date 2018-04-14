Josh Norman to Dez Bryant: Forget the Beef, Let's Team Up!

Josh Norman to Dez Forget the Beef Let's Team Up!

They've had some epic matchups over the years ... but Josh Norman is willing to bury the hatchet and play nice with Dez Bryant if he signs with the Redskins!

We actually broke the news to the Redskins star cornerback about the Dallas Cowboys parting ways with Bryant -- and he seemed a little shocked by the move.

But then ... he quickly started the recruiting process!

"He wouldn't be a bad addition -- hell, come on over!"

"If he can help us win, that's all that matters at the end of the day."

Of course, Norman and Bryant have gone head-to-head a bunch of times over the years -- and formed a true rivalry that got really heated at times.

But Norman is willing to move on in the name of winning.

So Dez ... how 'bout it?!