Scott Disick Co-Parents with Sofia Richie While Kourtney Parties at Coachella

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Pick Up the Parenting Shift As Kourtney's at Coachella

Scott Disick picked up the parent baton this weekend to let his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, have some fun at Coachella ... but he wasn't pulling daddy duty alone.

Scott was spotted chaperoning his and Kourtney's three kids Saturday in Malibu, with girlfriend Sofia Richie following close behind. They were all hitting up a toy store there while Kourtney, her beau and her sis, Kylie, got their party on for Day 1 & 2 of the festival.

Obviously, Scott and Sofia are still going strong after they started hanging out last spring. They're coming up on a year now as a couple, and they seem to be as close as ever. Ditto for Kourtney and BF Younes Bendjima, actually.

Who says exes and their new boo thangs can't work it out?