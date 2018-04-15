Walmart Yodeling Kid Plays Nashville After Coachella ... Lives Out His 'Dream'

Walmart Yodeling Kid Mason Ramsey Plays Nashville's Grand Ole Opry After Coachella

The Walmart yodeling kid ain't done yodeling yet -- he went straight from Coachella this weekend to play another, and seemingly much more important, gig in Nashville.

Mason Ramsey performed Saturday night at the famous Grand Ole Opry, which has hosted the likes of country legends like Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Little Jimmy Dickens, and many, many more. The kid did his thing -- Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues."

Apparently, this was one of Mason's dreams -- as it would be for any aspiring country artist. The Grand Ole Opry is known as "the show that made country music famous," with weekly performances dating back to the 1920s. And if you're wondering ... Mason killed.

Can't say we're surprised by the outpouring of love he's getting right now. He's become a national sensation ever since his OG Walmart yodeling clip went viral ... which ended up getting him a slot at Day 1 of Coachella, and appeared to win over Justin Bieber.

If ever there was a "dream come true" moment worth reporting about ... it had to be this dude. How can you not just sit and sigh, "Oh Lord" over something like this?