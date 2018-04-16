TMZ

Boston Marathon Runners Soaked & Trash Baggin' In Crazy Rain Storm

4/16/2018 8:43 AM PDT

Boston Marathon Runners Soaked & Trash Baggin' in Crazy Rain Storm

Running the Boston Marathon is already hard as hell  ... and that's without being caught in a TORRENTIAL DOWNPOUR like the runners in Beantown are Monday!

The field of about 30,000 competitors are gonna have to be Boston Strong to make it through today's race -- attempting to run 26-plus miles through a damn flood and winds approaching 40 MPH. 

Race officials also say it's the coldest marathon in 30 years ... with a starting temp of 38 degrees.

It was a pretty crazy scene at the starting line -- athletes fitted in bandanas, ponchos and trash bags -- and it's only expected to get wetter with the rain picking up in the afternoon. 

Watch your steps, people. 

