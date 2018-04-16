Boston Marathon Runners Soaked & Trash Baggin' In Crazy Rain Storm

Running the Boston Marathon is already hard as hell ... and that's without being caught in a TORRENTIAL DOWNPOUR like the runners in Beantown are Monday!

The field of about 30,000 competitors are gonna have to be Boston Strong to make it through today's race -- attempting to run 26-plus miles through a damn flood and winds approaching 40 MPH.

Is THIS the year that an American woman captures the @bostonmarathon title for the first time since 1985? The elites are off!



Stream it here: https://t.co/3jf01x1nUc pic.twitter.com/rff1gOYIfp — NBCSN (@NBCSN) April 16, 2018

Race officials also say it's the coldest marathon in 30 years ... with a starting temp of 38 degrees.

It was a pretty crazy scene at the starting line -- athletes fitted in bandanas, ponchos and trash bags -- and it's only expected to get wetter with the rain picking up in the afternoon.

Watch your steps, people.