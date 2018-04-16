'Night Court' Star Harry Anderson Dead at 65

'Night Court' Star Harry Anderson Dead at 65

Exclusive Details

Harry Anderson, who became a household name starring in the massive TV hit, "Night Court," has died.

We spoke to Harry's son, Dashiell, and he tells TMZ ... his father passed away of natural causes. Anderson rose to fame playing Judge Harry T. Stone on the sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1992. Before "Night Court" he frequently appeared on "Saturday Night Live."

The actor died at his home Monday in North Carolina. All authorities are saying is that no foul play is suspected.

Anderson also appeared on "Cheers" and starred in his own sitcom, "Dave's World," which ran from 1993 to 1997.

He was also an accomplished magician and even opened a magic shop in the French Quarter of New Orleans. He also had a nightclub in the French Quarter called Oswald's Speakeasy.

In his later years, Anderson kept a low profile, only occasionally appearing in shows like "30 Rock," "Son of the Beach" and "Comedy Bang! Bang!"

He's survived by 2 children and his wife, Elizabeth Morgan.

Anderson was 65.

RIP.