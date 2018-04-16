Kardashian Sisters Kim, Kendall and Kourtney Fly Into Cleveland for Khloe & True

Kardashians Kim, Kendall & Kourtney Fly to Cleveland for Khloe & True

EXCLUSIVE

Khloe Kardashian just got some major family reinforcements on the ground again in Cleveland, 'cause her sisters just touched down to be by her side after a rough week.

Kim, Kendall and Kourtney were spotted stepping off their private jet in The Land Monday after a long Coachella weekend -- the same day Khloe announced the name of her and Tristan Thompson's newborn baby girl ... one True Thompson.

As you'll recall, Kim and Kourtney flew into Cleveland last Wednesday ahead of the birth ... but jetted back to L.A. a day later. Kris stuck around, though ... and now the whole fam (sans Kylie) seems to be reunited yet again amid a tumultuous time for the new parents.

The obvious question ... will Khloe and baby True be on the flight back to L.A. with her sisters when it's all said and done in Ohio?