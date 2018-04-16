Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer DAMN, This is Awesome!!!

Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer Prize for 'DAMN'

Breaking News

Kendrick Lamar might find it harder to be humble -- his "DAMN" album just won a prestigious Pulitzer Prize.

The Pulitzer committee made the unprecedented announcement Monday ... hailing Kendrick's album as "a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life."

Translation: That s**t is dope.

With the win, Kendrick becomes the first non-classical or jazz artist to win a Pulitzer since they started awarding them for music in 1943.

A lot of people feel Kendrick was snubbed at the Grammys for Album of the Year (Bruno Mars took that statue), but with the Pulitzer peeps ... game recognize game!