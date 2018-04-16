'The Crossing' Star Peace Out, L.A. Thanks for the Profit!

'The Crossing' Star Natalie Martinez Cashes in, Gets Out of L.A

Natalie Martinez, from ABC's new show "The Crossing", is tapping out of L.A. but she's making a small bundle on her way out ... by selling her house.

Natalie bought her 4 bedroom, 3 bath crib in the San Fernando Valley back in 2015 for just over $1 million. She just sold the 3,400 square ft crib for $1.32 million -- so, she could be walking away with a tidy $280k in profit.

Mica Rabineau was her listing agent, and we're told Natalie got multiple offers within 3 days of putting it on the market. We're guessing the awesome backyard was an attractive selling point.

As for why she decided to sell, we're told "The Crossing" shoots in Canada, and Natalie wanted to live closer to work.