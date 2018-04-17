Beyonce Queen of YouTube ... Coachella Weekend #1 is a Record!!

Beyonce's Coachella Performance Sets YouTube Live Stream Record

Beyonce's got YouTube crazy in love thanks to her Coachella performance which set a live stream record.

Bey's Saturday performance drew 458k simultaneous viewers on YouTube ... the most ever for a single Coachella performance since they started streaming the festival 8 years ago. That number is also up a whopping 75% over last year, when Lady Gaga stepped in to replace pregnant Bey.

In all, we're told the opening weekend -- which also included The Weeknd, Eminem and Migos, -- generated 43.1 million live stream views in 232 countries. That makes it the most-viewed live music festival ever on YouTube.

As Beyonce might put it ... you're welcome, YouTube.