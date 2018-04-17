Colin Kaepernick Hits NFL Headquarters to Depose Goodell

Colin Kaepernick Hits NFL Headquarters to Depose Roger Goodell, 'I'm Doing Great'

EXCLUSIVE

Colin Kaepernick just arrived at NFL headquarters in NYC flanked by his high-powered legal team ready to grill Roger Goodell like a cheeseburger ... and he had a message for his supporters.

"I'm doing great," Colin said on his way with with attorneys Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas.

"I love y'all and we gonna keep going!" he added.

Our NFL sources tell us ... Colin and the team are at HQ to depose Goodell as part of Colin's collusion case against the NFL -- in which he claims league officials like Goodell conspired with team owners to blackball him because of his kneeling protest during the national anthem.

We know Kaep's team has already deposed Houston Texans owner Bob McNair -- and there are reports Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent were grilled this past week.

One last thing ... Kaep's team was carrying an Adidas bag on the way in -- and with reports the sportswear giant is considering signing Colin to a deal ... seems like the interest is mutual.