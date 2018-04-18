'It' Kid Stars Sequel Pays More Than Double ... For Young Bill and Beverly!!!

'It' Kid Stars Jaeden Lieberher and Sophia Lillis Will Make More Than Double for Sequel

EXCLUSIVE

A couple of the young stars of last summer's blockbuster "It" have big paydays coming their way for 'Chapter Two' of the horror franchise ... according to their contracts.

The docs, obtained by TMZ, show that Jaeden Lieberher -- who plays young Bill -- banked $100,000 for the 2017 film ... plus a $35k box office bonus. Sophia Lillis -- who plays young Beverly -- hauled in $65,000 for her role.

But get this ... for the upcoming sequel, both young actors will earn more than double their pay -- $250k with a probable $70k bonus for Jaeden, and $150k for Sophia ... according to the docs.

This is huge, especially considering it's widely reported the second installment of "It" will feature future versions of the kids played by adult actors when it's released in 2019 ... so screen time for Jaeden and Sophia could be much less.

More pay for less work is always a good thing, though, right?