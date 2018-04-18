Offset Gets Outside Interference From Ric Flair ... To Rip Fallon Stage

Offset & Ric Flair Hit Fallon Stage Together

Takeoff & Quavo watch out ... Offset might've found a new companion to kill stages with, 'cause him and Ric Flair totally pinned the whole 'Tonight Show' crowd with a performance of "Ric Flair Drip."

Offset kicked off the proceedings, strutting his way through the first verse before Flair came out and drove the crowd wild, showing that at 69 (lol) he can still style and profile with the best of them.

We're not sure how far Offset and Ric will take this whole thing -- remember, they already dropped an epic video for the song together -- but the robes match, the swag matches and the struts are identical.

I'm telling you, somebody is about to get left off the next "Bad and Boujee."