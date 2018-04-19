Ahman Green Pleads Guilty In Child Abuse Case

Ahman Green Pleads Guilty In Child Abuse Case

Breaking News

Ex-NFL running back Ahman Green has pled guilty in his child abuse case ... stemming from a June 2017 incident in which he allegedly punched his 15-year-old daughter in the face.

As we previously reported, the 41-year-old former Green Bay Packers star was arrested in Wisconsin and initially charged with felony child abuse and disorderly conduct.

Green had acknowledged getting physical with his child (admitting he pushed her) but said he was only disciplining her for refusing to do the dishes -- and did not cross the line into child abuse.

Still, prosecutors pushed forward with the case ... and ultimately struck a plea deal with Green in which he agreed to enter an Alford Plea ... a guilty plea in which the accused denies wrongdoing but admits there is enough evidence to get a conviction.

In exchange prosecutors recommended NO jail time. Instead, he'll likely get 18 months probation, fines, anger management and will have to write a letter of apology to his daughter.

Green appeared in court Thursday for the hearing.

Story developing ...