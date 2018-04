Kanye West Dropping 2 New Albums ... One With Kid Cudi

Kanye West Announces New Album, Project With Kid Cudi

Kanye West just revealed he's got new music on the way ... but isn't just stopping with one album, he'll drop TWO.

'Ye took to Twitter Thursday to announce his current untitled album with 7 songs will be released June 1. He's also got a project with Kid Cudi that will drop June 8.

West revealed he and Cudi will go by the group name Kids See Ghost.

The two were seen in L.A. months ago leaving the studio together, so you gotta imagine a ton of hours have been spent on the new release.