Tristan Thompson Jets Outta Cleveland ... So Many Reasons to Smile

Tristan Thompson All Smiles Leaving Cleveland and Khloe for Playoffs

Tristan Thomson's temporarily out of the dog house, physically anyway, and he couldn't look happier.

Tristan was grinning from ear-to-ear as he boarded the Cleveland Cavaliers team plane Thursday, heading to Indiana for Game 3 of their playoff series with the Pacers.

He could be smiling 'cause he's a new dad, or because the Cavs tied the series 1-1 last night. Or maybe he's just happy to get outta Dodge after getting busted cheating.

Considering he hasn't been playing much, we'll go with door #3. As we've reported, his relationship with Khloe Kardashian is in ruins at the moment, and after her family left town there's no buffer between them.

Benched or not ... Indianapolis has to look good to Tristan.