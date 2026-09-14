Steve Ballmer Folds, Accepts NBA Punishment In Kawhi Leonard Salary Cap Scandal

Steve Ballmer is waving the white flag.

Eleven days after the Clippers owner called the NBA's Kawhi Leonard salary cap investigation a "witch hunt" and promised to fight the stiff penalties in court, the billionaire has totally reversed course, saying he'll comply with the league's punishment.

In fact, the former Microsoft CEO says the team has already cut the massive $30 million check.

"This has been a very difficult time for everybody associated with the Clippers, and for that, I have sincere regrets. I want to apologize to our fans, employees, and my fellow NBA team owners for the distraction and distress this matter has caused, for which I accept responsibility as principal owner."

Ballmer continued ... "We are committing to put this chapter behind us. We have communicated to the NBA that we are complying with the penalties assessed by the league, have paid the fine, and are moving forward. While there are still disagreements concerning the findings in the report, this is not where I want to focus. Team owners should support, not distract."

Of course, the NBA found the Clippers circumvented the league salary cap with a no-show endorsement deal for Kawhi ... and they dropped the hammer on 'em, taking 5 first-round draft picks, alongside the thirty mil. Ballmer and other execs were also suspended.

Leonard's gone to Toronto, and with no draft capital for the foreseeable future, many Clippers fans believe the team is cooked.

"The challenges ahead of us are significant, but so is our resolve. We will continue to build our team and invest in our community. The confidence of our fans is our priority. With our talented roster, outstanding staff and clear vision, I am certain that we will compete at the highest level and be an organization our fans can be proud of."

Despite signalling he'll stop fighting, SB hasn't admitted to doing anything wrong.