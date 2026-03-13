Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Released From Prison After NBA Health Care Fraud Sentence

Former NBA big man Glen “Big Baby” Davis is officially out of the slammer.

The ex-Boston Celtics forward -- who won a championship alongside Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen -- was released from prison Thursday after serving time for his role in a massive fraud scheme involving the NBA’s health care benefits program.

"They tried to hold me down," Davis said in a viral X video post-release. "You know what I’m saying? But I’m back, man. I’m back, baby."

Davis had been sentenced in May 2024 to 40 months behind bars after prosecutors said he participated in a plan that submitted bogus medical and dental claims to the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan.

His prison stint started later than expected. Davis was originally supposed to surrender on Sept. 1, 2024 ... but a judge pushed the date back to late October 2024 so he could finish filming a documentary about his life -- something his legal team argued could help him earn money to pay restitution.

Now that he’s out, though, Big Baby isn’t totally free and clear.

As part of his sentence, Davis was ordered to three years of supervised release ... and the conditions include mandatory drug treatment and financial management classes. He was also ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution for his role in the scheme.

Davis, now 39, was one of the more recognizable names caught up in the sprawling fraud case involving former NBA players. Prosecutors said several players exploited the league’s benefit plan by submitting fraudulent reimbursement claims worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Louisiana State product became a fan favorite during his NBA career thanks to his larger-than-life personality and physical style of play. Davis carved out a reputation as a physical, emotional spark plug off the bench.

After helping the Celtics win the 2008 NBA championship, he went on to play for the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers, appearing in more than 500 NBA games.