Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Sued After Business Venture Involving Chris Brown Goes South

Glen "Big Baby" Davis is being sued by a woman who claims the ex-NBA star screwed up her business deal with Chris Brown, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court documents we obtained, the lawsuit was filed on Friday in Los Angeles by a pharmaceutical scientist, Dr. Lyndsey White, who says after she initially got involved in a barbeque sauce venture with Davis -- and things went south in a hurry.

In her suit, White claims she and Davis agreed in April 2021 to create "Big Baby Q" BBQ sauce ... and then, a short time later, she says she gave Davis a $30,000 loan to get into a weed business together as well.

Several months after that, White alleges in her suit Davis helped introduce her to Brown, who then asked White to create a fragrance line for him.

But, when Davis was arrested in October 2021 for defrauding the NBA's Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan -- White says everything changed.

White wrote in her suit Davis turned aggressive -- "causing her to fear for her life" -- and severed her ties with Brown ... resulting in the loss of what she called "a major client."

Furthermore, White says Davis never paid her back the $30K for the marijuana venture they got into together -- alleging the former Boston Celtics forward used the cash on attorneys fees. She also stated Davis went on to sell the BBQ sauce she created for him ... never giving her a dime for her role in the biz.

She's now suing for breach of contract, intentional misrepresentation and more ... and is asking for unspecified damages.