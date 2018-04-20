Jaime King Faces Attacker in Court ... Doing It For My Kid!

Jaime King Faces Beverly Hills Attacker in Court

Jaime King says she'll be in court everyday to face the guy who smashed her car window while her toddler sat inside -- and she's hellbent on getting justice.

Jaime says her 4-year-old son is suffering from PTSD after a homeless man jumped on her parked car earlier this month. The man smashed her rear and front windshields.

Paul Francis Floyd, is being charged with 3 misdemeanor charges, including cruelty to child by endangering health, and one felony count for vandalism.

Jaime's certain Paul knew what he was doing and while going to court is like reliving the whole ordeal, she says it's worth it for her kid.