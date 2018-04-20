UFC's Kevin Lee Says He Woulda Beat Conor's Ass If He Attacked His Bus

UFC's Kevin Lee If Conor Attacked My Bus ... I Woulda Beat His Ass Right Then!

Conor McGregor's lucky UFC star Kevin Lee wasn't in the bus he attacked -- 'cause if he was, K-Lee says he would've gone full Dark Knight on his ass!!

"It would have been totally different -- totally different story," Lee told TMZ Sports. "I would have jumped out like Batman when he threw the dolly through."

Kevin doesn't give a damn Conor was flanked by a full goon squad -- saying all of McGregor's wannabe gangsters would've tasted his hands.

But, "The Motown Phenom" doesn't want Conor to leave the UFC ... 'cause he wants that "easy money" fight inside the Octagon!

But, before Kevin tries to win the McGregor sweepstakes, he's got a date with nasty striker Edson Barboza at UFC Fight Night: Atlantic City this Saturday ... and he told us why it's gonna be fireworks.