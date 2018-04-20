Roberta Flack Rushed to Hospital From Apollo Theater Gig

Singer Roberta Flack Rushed to Hospital from Apollo Theater

EXCLUSIVE

"Killing Me Softly" singer Roberta Flack's performance at the Apollo Theater was cut short Friday night as she was taken by ambulance to a hospital ... TMZ has learned.

Roberta was performing a charity concert for the Jazz Foundation of America when she fell ill. FDNY tells us the ambulance arrived around 8:50 PM EST, and she was taken to a hospital in Harlem.

We're told the 81-year-old singer Roberta was able to leave the stage under her own power ... before someone called for the ambulance. FDNY says they were responding to a call for a "sick person."

We've got a call in to her rep for an update on her condition.

Roberta had enormous hits in the '70s and '80s ... including "Killing Me Softly," "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" and "Set the Night to Music."

Story developing ...