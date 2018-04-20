TMZ

Saquon Barkley My Lil Bro's a Freak Athlete, Too!

4/20/2018 8:00 AM PDT

Saquon Barkley's Little Bro Is a Freak Athlete, Too!

Saquon Barkley has a little bro ... and it's clear freak athletic talent runs in the family! 

The top RB in the draft was working out with his high school sophomore brother, Ali Barkley -- and showing off their insane bounce. 

Ali crushed a box jump that looked like it was over 4 feet tall -- and then Saquon 1-upped him ... by doing a freakin' ninja jump OVER the boxes! 

In case you're wondering, Ali is 5'11", 190 lbs and will be a junior RB at Whitehall HS in PA this fall (class of 2020). 

Ali attends the same high school where Saquon dominated back in the day -- rushing for 1,851 yards and 24 TDs in his senior year ('14-'15). 

Ali's reportedly already getting interest from schools like Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers and Temple despite only playing in 5 games as a sophomore.

Guess they see the potential ... 

