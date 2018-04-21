Avicii's Death Not Due to Criminal Involvement or Foul Play, Cops Say

Avicii No Criminal Suspicion in Death

Avicii's death was not the result of any criminal activity or foul play ... according to cops in Oman.

Autopsies were performed on the DJ both Friday and Saturday, and led to the conclusion that "there is no criminal suspicion in the death" ... according to a law enforcement source for the Agence France-Presse.

No further details were released on the official cause of death.

Avicii was found dead in Oman Friday morning. As we reported ... he was seen hanging out on a yacht with friends looking happy and healthy the day before.

We broke the story ... his brother is currently in Oman searching for answers on how Avicii died.