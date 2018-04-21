Lamar Odom I'm Here to Help People ... With My Weed

Lamar Odom Wants to Get People 'Healthy High' with Brand of Cannabis Products

EXCLUSIVE

Lamar Odom's new lease on life since coming out of a coma has made him want to improve other people's lives too ... enter his cannabis company.

We got the former NBA Champion at Five Star Juice in Torrance, CA Friday and talked to him about the release of his brand of marijuana products, called Rich Soil, which he believes can help people with their ailments ... like it's helped him.

Odom says his goal to get people "healthy high," saying ... "I want to get people better, bro. If I can get 'em high, I can get 'em better."

He tells us he's been working on the cannabis idea for a year, and doesn't give a damn about haters who think he shouldn't be in this business ... because he believes he's living proof the stuff works.

Lamar also touches on making a basketball comeback, which he told us about a couple days ago too.

Unclear how snacking on Starburst fits into his plan.