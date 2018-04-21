Tekashi69 I Gotti, Gotti $22.5k In New Bling

Tekashi69 Blows $22.5k On New Bling

Tekashi69 just keeps throwing his money around and this time he's doing it on several pieces of bling that put a $22,500 hole in his pocket.

The NYC rapper linked with Houston-based jeweler JimmyBoi for a pair of rings and two new grills. One ring is of a spinning 69, while the other is a spinning rainbow made out of colorful enamel. There's about 15 carats of diamonds on both atop 14k gold. Grand total ... $17,500.

We're told the grills are made out of white gold and colorful enamel and cost about $5k.

As for that dent in 6ix9ine's bank account, hardly as bad as the one he might have after Saturday's Broner vs. Vargas fight. This is more like chump change.