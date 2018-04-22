'American Idol' Star Ada Vox Asks for Shout-Out from Drag Idols RuPaul and Cher

'American Idol' Star Ada Vox I'm Here to Win ... Can I Get Some Love From My Idols?

"American Idol" star and fan favorite Ada Vox has made her way to the spotlight ... and she hopes a couple legends in the drag queen world have noticed.

We talked to Ada -- the stage persona of Adam Sanders, who's currently killing it on the first season of the 'AI' reboot on ABC -- about her journey and mindset going forward in the competition. She tells us because Adam tried and failed in the past to get where Ada has ... it's a no-brainer to keep it up with her -- she's the entertainer of the 2.

Ada also says it would be amazing if RuPaul would shout her out ... even more so if she got Cher's attention.

Ada performed last week on 'Idol' with Lea Michele, and really made fans -- along with the judges -- believe she could win with her performance. And there's no doubt she believes in herself.

Interesting note -- Ada auditioned for the show 12 times before, as Adam, and was eliminated during Hollywood Week of season 12. But, the drag queen came out for the latest audition ... and the 13th time was the charm.