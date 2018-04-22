Jay-Z Rubs Cardi B's Baby Bump During Beyonce's Coachella Set

Jay-Z Blesses Cardi B's Baby Bump ... During Bey's Coachella Set

EXCLUSIVE

Jay-Z appeared to give Cardi B and her forthcoming baby his blessing this weekend during round 2 of Beyonce's Coachella set ... a belly rub and prayer hands says as much, anyway.

Jay was spotted getting up close and personal with Cardi in the artist section early Sunday morning around 12:45 AM, after he'd performed a duet with his wife on stage.

He affectionately grabs her arms and then places his hands on top of her ever-growing baby bump. Cardi was seated during the interaction -- ya know, 'cause she super pregnant ... AND about to perform for the second weekend in a row BTW. Girl needs her rest.

Oh ... Jay and Bey's daughter, Blue Ivy, was there too. She was watching her mom do her thing, but might've drawn a little attention herself with those stylish frames.