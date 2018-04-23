Lil Uzi Vert Is Oozing In a $425k Diamond Necklace

Lil Uzi Vert Oozing in $425k of Diamonds and Gold

Lil Uzi Vert's rocking a brand new house around his neck -- or at least the jewelry he's wearing could buy a nice house ... with a pool, even. In-ground!

The rapper dropped a whopping $425k -- as in damn near half a million dollars -- on a new piece that tips the scales at about 3.5 pounds. Now y'know how much 150 carats of diamonds on a 14 karat gold Cuban link chain weighs. We're told the shark tooth he's wearing with it is something he previously owned, so we're guessing he actually has more than $500k around his neck.

Uzi worked with Joe the Jeweler, aka Shyne, for about 2 months. You can tell he's thrilled with the end result. Sometimes all that glitters IS gold.