Scarlett Johansson's 'Ghost in the Shell' Costume is Up For Grabs

EXCLUSIVE

Scarlett Johansson's “Ghost in the Shell” was a total flop in theaters, but her costume from it is expected to have a killer opening at auction.

Several props from the film -- including the white Stage Three Thermoptic Suit ScarJo wore -- are being sold this Monday via the Prop Store. That alone is expected to fetch as much as $10k. There's also the smashed Geisha head that opens fire in the opening scene that's also expected to haul in about $10 grand.

Roughly 400 items from the film will be auctioned through May 4, including a full-size Geisha Bot Body and the SIX12 Revolving Shotgun and Cylinder used by actor Pilou Asbaek in the flick.

If you're into super cool cyber-human stuff, from a not-so-cool movie ... check it out.